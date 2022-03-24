(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The United States has sanctioned Herman Gref, the head of Russia's banking giant Sberbank, the Department of Treasury announced on Thursday.

"OFAC is designating Herman Gref, the head of Sberbank and a close (Vladimir) Putin associate," the statement said.