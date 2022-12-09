UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions China-based Fishing Firms Over Rights Abuses

Umer Jamshaid Published December 09, 2022 | 10:53 PM

US sanctions China-based fishing firms over rights abuses

The US Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against China-based fishing firms Dalian Ocean Fishing Co and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, along with affiliated entities, over alleged human rights abuses.

Washington, Dec 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The US Treasury Department on Friday announced sanctions against China-based fishing firms Dalian Ocean Fishing Co and Pingtan Marine Enterprise, along with affiliated entities, over alleged human rights abuses.

This marks the first time the Treasury Department has designated an entity listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange, Pingtan Marine, it said in a statement.

"Treasury condemns the practices of those sanctioned today, which often involve the abuse of human rights, undermine fundamental labor and environmental standards, and harm the economic prospects of local populations in the Indo-Pacific," Treasury Under Secretary Brian Nelson said.

The sanctions were part of the Treasury Department's actions against Dalian Ocean's chairman Li Zhenyu and Pingtan Marine's founder Xinrong Zhuo, along with the network of entities they control.

"Additionally, this action identifies 157 People's Republic of China (PRC) flagged fishing vessels in which these entities have an interest," the statement said.

In announcing the latest penalties, US officials cited an example in which five crew members of Dalian Ocean Fishing Co died after 18-hour workdays on average and 13 months without a port visit in recent years.

"Subsequent investigation found that similar abuses occurred across (the firm's) fleet, with widespread reports of physical assault, malnutrition, overwork, withheld pay, and five more crew member deaths," the statement said.

Similarly, crew members of vessels under Pingtan Marine were said to undergo overwork and report incidents of "physical violence and forced labor," the Department said.

It added that Pingtan Marine's subsidiary has been implicated in illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing, and other illicit activity in Indonesia, East Timor and Ecuador.

Related Topics

Stock Exchange China Visit Died Nelson Dalian Enterprise Indonesia Ecuador East Timor

Recent Stories

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's ..

LHC seeks replies from govt on plea against Riaz's appointment as opposition lea ..

2 minutes ago
 US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From ..

US Treasury Targets Over 40 People, Entities From 9 Countries With Human Rights ..

2 minutes ago
 US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to ..

US Homeland Security Dept. Requests Over $3Bln to Deal With Migrant Surge - Repo ..

2 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

2 minutes ago
 RCB opens flower exhibition

RCB opens flower exhibition

17 minutes ago
 Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance min ..

Brazil's Lula appoints former mayor as finance minister

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.