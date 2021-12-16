UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Chinese Entities, Others In Effort To Combat Drug Trade - Treasury Dept.

US Sanctions Chinese Entities, Others in Effort to Combat Drug Trade - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned 25 actors including four Chinese entities and one Chinese individual as part of a Biden administration effort to combat illegal drug trade and transnational organized crime, the Treasury Department said on Wednesday.

"(OFAC) today designated 25 actors (10 individuals and 15 entities) in four countries for having engaged in, or attempted to engage in, activities or transactions that have materially contributed to, or pose a significant risk of materially contributing to, the international proliferation of illicit drugs or their means of production," the Treasury Department said in a press release.

The designated actors included Chinese entities Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology, Shanghai Fast-Fine Chemicals, Hebei Huanhao Biotechnology and Hebei Atun Trading, as well as Chinese national Chuen Fat Yip, the Treasury said.

Chuen and his company, Wuhan Yuancheng Gongchuang Technology, traffic fentanyl, anabolic steroids and other synthetic drugs to the US and sell compounds and chemical precursors used in narcotics production to the public, the Treasury Department said.

They were considered one of, if not the largest, producer of anabolic steroids in the world, according to the statement.

The other three entities are similarly accused of trafficking chemical or pharmaceutical products used in the illicit manufacturing of fentanyl to countries around the world including Mexico, where the narcotics made are often intended for sale in the US, the Treasury Department said.

The sanctions came on the heels of two executive orders from President Joe Biden announced on Wednesday. The two executive orders establish a US Council on Transnational Organized Crime and expand the US government's ability to target drug trafficking organizations through sanctions, the White House said in a fact sheet.

