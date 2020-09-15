US Sanctions Chinese Firm Over Rights Abuses in Cambodian Development Project - Treasury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The US penalized Chinese-government-owned Union Development Group (UDG) for alleged human rights violations related to the demolition of homes for a development project in Cambodia, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2020) The US penalized Chinese-government-owned Union Development Group (UDG) for alleged human rights violations related to the demolition of homes for a development project in Cambodia, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"The US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated one Chinese state-owned entity, Union Development Group Co., Ltd. (UDG), for seizure and demolition of local Cambodians' land for the construction of the Dara Sakor development project," the release said.

The release cited the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, which targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption.

The US also sanctioned the Sudanese business Nabah Ltd., which is controlled by the previously sanctioned principal Ashraf Al-Cardinal. Nabah is the sixth company owned or controlled by Al-Cardinal to be subject to US sanctions, according to a separate press release issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

In addition, Treasury sanctioned a former first lady of The Gambia, Zineb Souma Yahya Jammeh. Zineb's husband, Yahya Jammeh was previously sanctioned for human rights abuses during his 1994-2017 presidency of the West African nation, Treasury said.

Sanctions freeze property and other assets of targeted individuals and firms that are either in the US or controlled by US persons.