US Sanctions Chinese Logistics Firm for Working With Iranian Airline - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The United States introduced sanctions against a Chinese logistics company for providing services to Iran's Mahan Air, the Treasury Department announced in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating China-based Shanghai Saint Logistics Limited for acting as a general sales agent (GSA) for or on behalf of Iranian airline Mahan Air," the release said.

"This is the seventh designation of a GSA to Mahan Air since 2018. Mahan Air is designated under counterterrorism authorities for providing support to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), as well as under a counter proliferation authority that targets weapons of mass destruction proliferators and their supporters."