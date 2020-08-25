UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Chinese National Taotao Zhang For Trafficking Fentanyl - Treasury Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:20 PM

US Sanctions Chinese National Taotao Zhang for Trafficking Fentanyl - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Chinese national Taotao Zhang for shipping the deadly drug fentanyl into the United States and identified him as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) identified Chinese national Taotao Zhang as a significant foreign narcotics trafficker pursuant to the Foreign Narcotics Kingpin Designation Act (Kingpin Act)," Treasury Deputy Secretary Justin Muzinich said in the statement.

The Treasury Department explained that as a result of today's action, all property possessed by Zheng in the United States or in the possession or control of US persons must be blocked and reported to OFAC.

Zhang, a chemist and chemical supplier, has shipped synthetic opioids to the United States via multiple individuals and freight-forwarding services in order to disguise the origin of the substances, the statement said.

Once package with labels disguising the substances was received in the United States, US-based distributors could press one kilogram of fentanyl into up to one million counterfeit pharmaceutical pills for further distribution to domestic customers, the statement said.

"The United States remains committed to protecting vulnerable Americans by targeting individuals peddling this deadly drug," the statement added.

The US government has designated since 2000 more than 2,200 individuals and entities pursuant to the Kingpin Act for their role in international narcotics trafficking, according to the statement.

Related Topics

China United States All Government Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

56 minutes ago

Oil and gas sector to fuel Indian post-COVID-19 gr ..

2 hours ago

Biegun Tells Lavrov US Sees Opportunities for Oppo ..

21 seconds ago

Journalists Working for UK Bullivant Media Go on S ..

22 seconds ago

Russian Health Ministry Allows Gamaleya Institute ..

23 seconds ago

Aslam Iqbal approves PSDA 13 points agenda

25 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.