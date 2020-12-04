US Sanctions Chinese Officials for Alleged Coercive Activities - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The United States sanctioned Chinese officials allegedly involved in coercive activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I am exercising my authority under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to impose visa restrictions on PRC and CCP officials, or individuals active in United Front Work Department activities, who have engaged in the use or threat of physical violence, theft and release of private information, espionage, sabotage, or malicious interference in domestic political affairs, academic freedom, personal privacy, or business activity," Pompeo said.