US Sanctions Chinese Officials for Alleged Coercive Activities - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2020) The United States has sanctioned Chinese Communist party (CCP) officials allegedly involved in a range of coercive activities, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Friday.

"Today, I am exercising my authority under Section 212(a)(3)(C) of the Immigration and Nationality Act to impose visa restrictions on PRC and CCP officials, or individuals active in United Front Work Department activities, who have engaged in the use or threat of physical violence, theft and release of private information, espionage, sabotage, or malicious interference in domestic political affairs, academic freedom, personal privacy, or business activity," Pompeo said.

Pompeo explained the malign activities have been used to co-opt and intimidate sub-national leaders, overseas Chinese communities, academia and civil society groups in the United States and in other countries.

The Secretary of State also said he will continue to implement such visa restrictions to make clear that those responsible for actions that contravene the rules-based international order are not welcome in the United States.

"The United States calls on the PRC [People's Republic of China] to end its use of coercion and intimidation tactics to suppress freedom of expression. The United States will continue to review its authorities to respond to these concerns," Pompeo added.