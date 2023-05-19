US Sanctions Companies That Allegedly Obfuscate Ukrainian Origin of Grain - State Dept.

The United States imposed sanctions against companies that allegedly obfuscate the Ukrainian origin of grain exports and falsely label them as originating from Russia, the Department of State said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2023) The United States imposed sanctions against companies that allegedly obfuscate the Ukrainian origin of grain exports and falsely label them as originating from Russia, the Department of State said on Friday.

"The Department is designating a network of Russian entities that use shell companies, falsified documents, and maritime evasion techniques to obfuscate the Ukrainian origin of grain exports and falsely label them as originating from Russia," the statement said.

Sanctions imposed against Limited Liability Company Geos, its CEO and owner Igor Pozhidaev, and Limited Liability Company SSK Port, it added.