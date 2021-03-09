(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Sanctions under the US Caesar Act introduced against Syria in 2019 have hindered the middle Eastern country's return to the Arab League, UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan said on Tuesday.

"I believe that the greatest challenge today that impedes cooperation and joint action with Syria is the Caesar Act, and while I can discuss the issue at length, I think that there must be some fields that will enable joint efforts with Syria for us all, and with the Caesar Act remaining as it is today makes this path extremely difficult," Al Nahyan told reporters after talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The top UAE diplomat noted that there should be an active dialogue with the United States on the matter.

"We cannot but work towards returning Syria to its surrounding region, and one of the important roles that Syria should return to is its role in the Arab League. This will undoubtedly require efforts from the Syrian side as well, in addition to efforts from our colleagues in the Arab League," Al Nahyan said.

Syria was suspended from the Arab League in 2011, when the conflict between the government and armed opposition group began.

The Caesar Act, signed in late 2019 by then-US President Donald Trump, has affected almost all areas of Syria's economy, as well as foreign companies and individuals who do business with Bashar Assad's government. The US sanctions plunged Syria into its worst socioeconomic crisis since war.