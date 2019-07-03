UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Cuban Company Cubametales For Links To Venezuela - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's oil and metals company Cubametales for its links to Venezuela, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's oil and metals company Cubametales for its links to Venezuela, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated Cubametales, the Cuban state-run oil import and export company, for its continued importation of oil from Venezuela," the release said. "Cuba, in exchange for this oil, continues to provide support, including defense, intelligence, and security assistance, to the illegitimate regime of former President Nicolas Maduro."

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in the release that the sanctions will disrupt Maduro government's attempts to use Venezuelan oil as a bargaining tool to help supporters receive protection from Cuba and other "malign" foreign actors.

The Treasury Department explained that the Cuba-Venezuela Integral Cooperation Agreement facilitates the exchange of Venezuelan oil for Cuban services. Cuba provides several sectors of the Venezuelan economy with assistance such as medical services, technology and military assistance, the release said.

Cubametales is based in Havana and is responsible for all imports and exports of fuels and imports of additives as well as basic oil for lubricants to and from Cuba, the release noted.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that escalated in January after US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro.

The United States and 54 countries have recognized Guaido as Venezuela's leader with Washington imposing sanctions on Venezuela and freezing billions of Dollars of the country's assets.

Russia, China, Turkey, Bolivia and numerous other countries recognize Maduro as the sole legitimate president of Venezuela. Russia has said the United States is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.

