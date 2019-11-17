US Sanctions Cuban Interior Minister for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo for being allegedly responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela, the US State Department says.

"The Department is publicly designating Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo, Minister of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior (MININT), under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, due to his involvement, by command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights in Venezuela," the State Department said in a statement.

His two children have been sanctioned as well, according to the department.