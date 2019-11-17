UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Cuban Interior Minister For Alleged Involvement In Human Rights Violations

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 04:20 AM

US Sanctions Cuban Interior Minister for Alleged Involvement in Human Rights Violations

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2019) The United States has sanctioned Cuban Interior Minister Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo for being allegedly responsible for human rights violations in Venezuela, the US State Department says.

"The Department is publicly designating Julio Cesar Gandarilla Bermejo, Minister of Cuba's Ministry of the Interior (MININT), under Section 7031(c) of the FY 2019 Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, as carried forward by the Continuing Appropriations Act, 2020, due to his involvement, by command responsibility, in gross violations of human rights in Venezuela," the State Department said in a statement.

His two children have been sanctioned as well, according to the department.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Bermejo United States Cuba Venezuela 2019 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Mohammed Atiq Al Falahi

4 hours ago

UAE hosts first tripartite meeting with Cyprus and ..

5 hours ago

US Will Extend Respite for China's Huawei to Coope ..

5 hours ago

EPD holds meeting with Brick-Kiln Association

5 hours ago

Lahore High Court allows Nawaz Sharif to travel ab ..

5 hours ago

Curfew in IOK, a bigger tragedy of century: Chief ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.