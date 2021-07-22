UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Cuban Minister, Interior Ministry Special Brigade - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 10:10 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's Minister of Revolutionary Armed Forces and on the Interior Ministry's special brigade, the US Treasury announced on Thursday.

Minister Alvaro Lopez Miera and the Interior Ministry's special brigade have been designated under the Global Magnitsky Act, according to the Treasury Department website.

