UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Cuban Officials, Military Unit For Protest Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 11:25 PM

US sanctions Cuban officials, military unit for protest crackdown

The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Cuban officials and a military unit on Friday, the latest in a series of actions in response to the crackdown on anti-government protestors on the island

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The United States imposed new sanctions on senior Cuban officials and a military unit on Friday, the latest in a series of actions in response to the crackdown on anti-government protestors on the island.

The penalties from the Treasury Department hit two Interior Ministry officials and the "red beret" military unit for their role in suppressing the recent rare demonstrations on the communist-ruled nation, where hundreds were jailed.

"Today's action shines a spotlight on additional perpetrators responsible for suppressing the Cuban people's calls for freedom and respect for human rights," said Andrea M Gacki, head of Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control.

It is the third round of US sanctions and President Joe Biden has warned additional punitive measures unless Havana made significant reforms.

Treasury previously sanctioned the Cuban police and pledged more action against those who "perpetuate human rights abuses against peaceful demonstrators.

" The measures announced Friday target Romarico Vidal Sotomayor Garcia and Pedro Orlando Martinez Fernandez of the Cuban Interior Ministry, as well as the red beret unit of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR).

Adding them to Treasury's sanctions blacklist freezes any property they have in the United States and bars US transactions with them.

Sotomayor is the chief of the Political Directorate of the ministry, which has deployed forces against protests that started last month, and Martinez is the chief of the Political Directorate of the National Revolutionary Police (PNR) which was previously sanctioned along with the FAR, Treasury said.

The security forces "have violently attacked and arrested protestors across Cuba," Treasury said in the statement.

Biden has said he is watching developments on the island closely, and Washington has called for the release of detained protestors, while trying to find ways to ensure internet access to the Cuban people.

hs/bgs

Related Topics

Internet Police Interior Ministry Washington Havana Orlando United States Cuba From

Recent Stories

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through pri ..

Pakistan can emerge as greatest nation through principle of Unity, Faith & Disci ..

2 minutes ago
 Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW re ..

Nobody from Pakistan declared anti-state in DMW report: Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

2 minutes ago
 UN Chief to Deliver Statement on Afghanistan Frida ..

UN Chief to Deliver Statement on Afghanistan Friday Afternoon - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 Eight candidates to contest for 04 AJK Council sea ..

Eight candidates to contest for 04 AJK Council seats

2 minutes ago
 Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence ..

Covid-19 SOPs to strictly observe in Independence Day celebrations

12 minutes ago
 District administration to organize light show, fl ..

District administration to organize light show, flag hoisting ceremony

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.