US Sanctions Cuban Oil, Metals Company Cubametales for Links to Venezuela - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's oil and metals company Cubametales for its links to Venezuela, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Wednesday

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: CUBAMETALES... Street 30, Number 512 between 5th and 7th, Miramar, Havana, Playa, Cuba; Calzada de Infanta No. 16, Havana, Cuba," the statement said.