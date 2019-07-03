UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Cuban Oil, Metals Company Cubametales For Links To Venezuela - Treasury

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 03rd July 2019 | 08:37 PM

US Sanctions Cuban Oil, Metals Company Cubametales for Links to Venezuela - Treasury

The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's oil and metals company Cubametales for its links to Venezuela, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) The United States has imposed sanctions on Cuba's oil and metals company Cubametales for its links to Venezuela, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The following entity has been added to OFAC's SDN List: CUBAMETALES... Street 30, Number 512 between 5th and 7th, Miramar, Havana, Playa, Cuba; Calzada de Infanta No. 16, Havana, Cuba," the statement said.

Related Topics

Company Oil Havana United States Cuba Venezuela

Recent Stories

2nd France-DEWA Business Forum held in Dubai

56 minutes ago

Romania awards warship contract to France's Naval ..

4 minutes ago

Sindh University observes 90th death anniversary o ..

4 minutes ago

OIC Expresses Concern over rising Hate Speech in S ..

1 hour ago

Outgoing UK Prime Minister May Vows to Stay in Par ..

4 minutes ago

APCA rejects skimpy pay raise for government serva ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.