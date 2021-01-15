US President Donald Trump's administration sanctioned Cuban interior minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas on Friday for serious "human rights abuse," five days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who may seek better relations with Cuba

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :US President Donald Trump's administration sanctioned Cuban interior minister Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas on Friday for serious "human rights abuse," five days before the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, who may seek better relations with Cuba.

"The Cuban regime has a long history of human rights abuse," said Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin in a statement. "The United States will continue to use all the tools at its disposal to address the dire human rights situation in Cuba and elsewhere around the world."