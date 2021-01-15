The United States has imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions against the Cuban Interior Ministry and its chief over human rights abuses, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) The United States has imposed Global Magnitsky sanctions against the Cuban Interior Ministry and its chief over human rights abuses, the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) said in a notice on Friday.

"Today, the U.S.

Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated the Cuban Ministry of Interior and the Minister of Interior, Lazaro Alberto Alvarez Casas, for serious human rights abuse, pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world," Treasury said in a statement.