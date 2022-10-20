US Sanctions Damage to Cuba Under Biden Administration Tops $6 Bln - Foreign Minister

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) Cuba's overall losses from the US economic blockade have exceeded $154 billion over 60 years, more than $6.3 billion of them during Joe Biden's presidency, Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez Parrilla said.

"During the first 14 months of President Biden's rule, losses caused by the blockade reached $6.364 billion, a historic record, more than $454 million a month or more than $15 million a day," the minister said during the presentation of a report on the effects of the sanctions, which was broadcast by the Caribe channel.

He said that over 60 years of sanctions against Cuba, in terms of current prices, the total damage amounted to $154.217 billion.