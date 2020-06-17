UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Dozens Including Assad Wife In New Syria Campaign

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 07:11 PM

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :The United States on Wednesday imposed sanctions on Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's wife and dozens of others as it vowed a vast pressure campaign under a new law.

"We anticipate many more sanctions and we will not stop until Assad and his regime stop their needless, brutal war against the Syrian people," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

