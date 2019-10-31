UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Effectively Halt South Korean Exports Of Humanitarian Goods To Iran - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 05:27 PM

US Sanctions Effectively Halt South Korean Exports of Humanitarian Goods to Iran - Reports

Tight US sanctions targeting Tehran have effectively halted the exports of South Korean humanitarian goods to Iran, the East Asian country's media reported on Thursday, citing a source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) Tight US sanctions targeting Tehran have effectively halted the exports of South Korean humanitarian goods to Iran, the East Asian country's media reported on Thursday, citing a source.

According to the Yonhap News Agency, Washington has recently requested that Seoul shares the details of the exports, and this has complicated financial transactions between South Korea and Iran for shipments of food and medical items.

In September, Washington announced new sanctions against Iran for its alleged role in the recent drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities. The United States, in particular, sanctioned Iran's Central Bank for providing billions of dollars to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the intelligence unit of the IRGC, dubbed Quds Force, and Hezbollah. It also sanctioned Iran's National Development Fund, which the US Treasury Department says is a major source of foreign currency and funding for the Quds Force, Iran's Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

Washington, in particular, required third countries to provide information on trade with Iran.

The United States said last year that it was withdrawing from the nuclear deal with Iran and reimposing sanctions. The restrictions returned in two phases, with sanctions on Iran's oil trade going into force in November 2018. The United States initially granted several countries, including South Korea, waivers to keep importing Iranian oil, but this spring, the White House decided to end the exemptions.

According to the media outlet, since the end of sanction waivers for imports of Iranian oil, South Korean companies have faced difficulties with using the national currency, the won, in selling medicine, medical equipment and other humanitarian products to Iran.

Related Topics

Drone Exports Iran Washington Nuclear White House Oil Saudi Bank Tehran Seoul South Korea United States North Korea September November 2018 Media From Asia Billion

Recent Stories

Altering territory of IOK, a grave violation of in ..

22 seconds ago

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince review Federal Youth Aut ..

14 minutes ago

Turkey set to close out 2019 in positive territory ..

1 minute ago

Punjab govt approves development schemes

42 seconds ago

Police counters at hospitals providing help to fam ..

2 minutes ago

200 irregular migrants rescued off Libyan coast

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.