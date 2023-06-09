UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions European Defense Conglomerate For Working With Russia - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published June 09, 2023 | 11:32 PM

US Sanctions European Defense Conglomerate For Working With Russia - Commerce Dept.

The US suspended a European defense conglomerate's export privileges for allegedly helping Russian intelligence services acquire advanced technology, the Commerce Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The US suspended a European defense conglomerate's export privileges for allegedly helping Russian intelligence services acquire advanced technology, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod... issued a Temporary Denial Order (TDO) suspending the export privileges of the Aratos Group, a network of defense-related companies in the Netherlands and Greece, and its president, Nikolaos Bogonikolos," the release said. "The Aratos Group acted as a procurement agent for Russian intelligence services, falsifying documents to evade US export controls.

"

Bogonikolos and three associates were charged in a Federal court last month with smuggling and violating US export restrictions by providing advanced technology that could support Russia's military.

Bogonikolos was arrested in Paris on May 9 and remains in custody pending the resolution of extradition proceedings, the release added.

The order, which was issued for a renewable 180-day period, denies the entities export privileges including licenses or engaging in or benefiting from such transactions.

Related Topics

Resolution Technology Russia Paris Netherlands Greece May Commerce From Court

Recent Stories

WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of n ..

WMC approves Rs 2,385,000 funds for treatment of nine cops

1 minute ago
 Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final after Ja ..

Sloppy Australia stay on top in WTC final after Jadeja's double strike

1 minute ago
 Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friend ..

Industrialists term budget 2023-24 business-friendly

1 minute ago
 Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

Tennis: All-time Grand Slam final appearances

1 minute ago
 Expertise in English language to help in getting j ..

Expertise in English language to help in getting jobs in, outside country: Andre ..

1 minute ago
 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in R ..

Abu Dhabi Grand Slam Jiu-Jitsu Tour kicks off in Rio de Janeiro

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.