US Sanctions European Defense Conglomerate For Working With Russia - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) The US suspended a European defense conglomerate's export privileges for allegedly helping Russian intelligence services acquire advanced technology, the Commerce Department said on Friday.

"Assistant Secretary for Export Enforcement Matthew S. Axelrod... issued a Temporary Denial Order (TDO) suspending the export privileges of the Aratos Group, a network of defense-related companies in the Netherlands and Greece, and its president, Nikolaos Bogonikolos," the release said. "The Aratos Group acted as a procurement agent for Russian intelligence services, falsifying documents to evade US export controls.

Bogonikolos and three associates were charged in a Federal court last month with smuggling and violating US export restrictions by providing advanced technology that could support Russia's military.

Bogonikolos was arrested in Paris on May 9 and remains in custody pending the resolution of extradition proceedings, the release added.

The order, which was issued for a renewable 180-day period, denies the entities export privileges including licenses or engaging in or benefiting from such transactions.