WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has sanctioned Moscow-based European Institute "Justo" and Russian citizen Dmitry Soin over North Korea sanctions regulations, the Treasury announced in a release on Friday.

In addition, Global Magnitsky and North Korea-related sanctions were introduced against individuals and entities from Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, and North Korea.