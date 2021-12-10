US Sanctions European Institute Justo in Moscow, Its Provost Over North Korea

The United States has sanctioned Moscow-based European Institute Justo and its provost, Dmitry Soin, for allegedly facilitating issuance of student visas for North Korean construction workers, the Treasury announced in a release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2021) The United States has sanctioned Moscow-based European Institute Justo and its provost, Dmitry Soin, for allegedly facilitating issuance of student visas for North Korean construction workers, the Treasury announced in a release on Friday.

"The Russian university European Institute Justo and its provost, Dmitriy Yurevich Soin, have sponsored hundreds of student visas for DPRK construction workers in Russia. Some of these workers were affiliated with a DPRK WMD entity, and the revenue they generated from their labor could have been used to support DPRK WMD programs," the release said.

In addition, the Treasury targeted individuals and entities from Bangladesh, Myanmar, China, and North Korea as part of Global Magnitsky and North Korea-related sanctions.