US Sanctions Ex-Chairman Of Ukraine Constitutional Court For Corruption - State Dept.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:18 PM

The United States sanctioned a former Chairman of the Ukrainian Constitutional Court and his wife for alleged corruption as part of an array of anti-corruption sanctions announced on Thursday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement

"Oleksandr Tupytskyi, the former Chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine, for significant corrupt acts to include the acceptance of a monetary bribe while serving in the Ukrainian judiciary. Tupytskyi's spouse, Olga Tupytska, was also designated as part of this action," Blinken said.

The sanctions were issued on International Anti-Corruption Day 2021 as part of the US commitment to elevate anti-corruption as a core national security priority, Blinked added.

