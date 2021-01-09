UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Ex-Iraq National Security Adviser Under Magnitsky Act - Pompeo

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 09th January 2021 | 12:01 AM

US Sanctions Ex-Iraq National Security Adviser Under Magnitsky Act - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The US government has sanctioned Iraqi militia leader and former national security adviser Falih al-Fayyadh under the Magnitsky Act, saying he was guilty of serious human rights abuses, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the United States is designating Falih al-Fayyadh, Chairman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) and former National Security Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, for his role in violence against Iraqi protesters in 2019," Pompeo said.

Al-Fayyadh is being designated under Executive Order 13818, which expands and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the statement explained.

"Iran-aligned PMC forces continue to wage a murderous campaign against political activists in Iraq who are calling for free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and transparent and accountable governance. Many of these elements have established fictitious organizational cover Names to hide their culpability for ongoing attacks," Pompeo said.

Al-Fayyadh was the head of the PMC when its forces fired live ammunition at protesters killing Iraqi civilians. He was also a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force Qods Force (IRGC-QF) supported crisis cell that included previously sanctioned militia leaders Qais al-Khazali and Hussein Falah al-Lami, Pompeo added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Iraq United States 2019 Government

Recent Stories

WCLA to join hands for conservation work of church ..

9 minutes ago

World food price index rises for seventh month run ..

9 minutes ago

Lebanon's Hariri pays unannounced visit to Erdogan ..

9 minutes ago

Finnish, Lithuanian Prime Ministers Discussed Rela ..

9 minutes ago

Austria papers under fire for ad against virus mea ..

9 minutes ago

Trump to skip Biden inauguration after presidency ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.