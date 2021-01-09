US Sanctions Ex-Iraq National Security Adviser Under Magnitsky Act - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2021) The US government has sanctioned Iraqi militia leader and former national security adviser Falih al-Fayyadh under the Magnitsky Act, saying he was guilty of serious human rights abuses, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, the United States is designating Falih al-Fayyadh, Chairman of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Commission (PMC) and former National Security Advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, for his role in violence against Iraqi protesters in 2019," Pompeo said.

Al-Fayyadh is being designated under Executive Order 13818, which expands and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, the statement explained.

"Iran-aligned PMC forces continue to wage a murderous campaign against political activists in Iraq who are calling for free and fair elections, respect for human rights, and transparent and accountable governance. Many of these elements have established fictitious organizational cover Names to hide their culpability for ongoing attacks," Pompeo said.

Al-Fayyadh was the head of the PMC when its forces fired live ammunition at protesters killing Iraqi civilians. He was also a member of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Force Qods Force (IRGC-QF) supported crisis cell that included previously sanctioned militia leaders Qais al-Khazali and Hussein Falah al-Lami, Pompeo added.