US Sanctions Ex-Nicaragua President Aleman Over 'Significant Corruption' - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 09:33 PM

The United States has designated former Nicaragua President Arnoldo Aleman over his involvement in significant corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) The United States has designated former Nicaragua President Arnoldo Aleman over his involvement in significant corruption, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced in a statement on Monday.

"Today, I am announcing the public designation of former Nicaraguan President Arnoldo Aleman due to his involvement in significant corruption," Pompeo said. "In his official capacity as President of Nicaragua from 1997 to 2002, Aleman was involved in corrupt acts such as misappropriating millions of Dollars of public funds for the benefit of himself and members of his family."

