Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 11:50 PM

US Sanctions Ex-Paraguay Officials, Family Members for Corruption - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2019) The US imposed economic sanctions on a former attorney general of Paraguay and the former president of the nation's judicial disciplinary board over corruption, the State Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"Today, the Department of State designates two former Paraguayan officials due to their involvement in significant corruption: former president of Paraguay's judicial disciplinary board and senator, Oscar Gonzalez Daher, and former Attorney General Javier Diaz Veron," the release said.

The sanctions also target immediate family members of both officials, all of whom were banned from visiting the United States, the release said.

The State Department cited a law calling for sanctions when the United States has credible information that current or former officials of foreign governments have been involved in significant corruption.

