US Sanctions Expedia for Facilitating Travel to Cuba - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) Three travel-related service companies, including the US-based Expedia, have agreed to settlements with the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) over violations of sanctions that restrict visits to the Caribbean island nation, OFAC announced in a press release on Thursday.

"Expedia, headquartered in Bellevue, [US state of] Washington, on behalf of itself and its subsidiaries and affiliates worldwide, has agreed to pay $325,406 to settle its potential civil liability for providing Cuba-related travel services in apparent violation of the Cuban Assets Control Regulations, 31 C.F.R. part 515 (CACR)," the release said.

Between April 2011 and October 2014, Expedia assisted 2,221 persons - some of whom were Cuban nationals - with travel or travel-related services for Cuba or between Cuba and locations outside the United States, the release said.

In a separate settlement, Hotelbeds USA, a subsidiary of a Spain-based travel company, agreed to pay $222,705 to settle potential civil liability for helping 703 "non-US" persons travel to Cuba.

A third travel company, Cubasphere, plus an unnamed individual, agreed to pay $40,320 for arranging visits by 104 people to Cuba, according to the release.

In each case, the violations occurred during a period when the Obama administration restored diplomatic ties between Cuba and the United States and eased a number of restrictions on contact between the two nations.

Many of the Obama-era steps were subsequently reversed by President Donald Trump, who says that tourist revenue was being diverted to Cuba's military.