US Sanctions Family Of Moscow Mayor Sobyanin - Treasury Dept.

Sumaira FH Published September 30, 2022 | 08:25 PM

US Sanctions Family of Moscow Mayor Sobyanin - Treasury Dept.

The United States is sanctioning the family of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as part of its latest wave of sanctions in response to the decision of several former parts of Ukraine to accede to the Russian Federation, the Treasury Department said on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2022) The United States is sanctioning the family of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin as part of its latest wave of sanctions in response to the decision of several former parts of Ukraine to accede to the Russian Federation, the Treasury Department said on Friday.

"State is imposing sanctions on family members of the U.S.-designated mayor of Moscow, who is also a member of Russia's Security Council," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

