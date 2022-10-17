UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Financial Facilitators Of Al-Shabab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2022 | 10:09 PM

US Sanctions Financial Facilitators of Al-Shabab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

The United States is sanctioning financial facilitators of the Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group (tied to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is sanctioning financial facilitators of the Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group (tied to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury designated a network of al-Shabab financial facilitators who hold leadership roles within al-Shabab and act as key interlocutors between the group and local companies in Somalia. This network has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation, and recruitment activities for al-Shabab," the statement said.

The Treasury Department noted that the financial facilitators have also had direct contact with other previously designated al-Shabab representatives.

In addition, the US State Department has designated five al-Shabab leaders for their roles within the terror group, the statement said.

The Treasury Department is focused on disrupting al-Shabab's networks operating in Eastern Africa and will continue to take action against the illicit activities of the terror group and other al-Qaeda affiliates, the statement added.

Al-Shabab pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2009 and became an affiliate in 2012, now generating around $100 million per year for the terrorist network, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Africa Somalia Terrorist Russia United States Million

Recent Stories

Around 10 agreements to be signed between Pakistan ..

Around 10 agreements to be signed between Pakistan, Ethiopia

9 minutes ago
 SSUET organizes a seminar on Sir Syed's ideology a ..

SSUET organizes a seminar on Sir Syed's ideology and its effects

9 minutes ago
 Berlin to Send Remaining IRIS-T Air Defense System ..

Berlin to Send Remaining IRIS-T Air Defense Systems to Kiev in 2023 - Defense Mi ..

9 minutes ago
 UNCTAD Chief, Russian Officials Hold 'Constructive ..

UNCTAD Chief, Russian Officials Hold 'Constructive' Talks on Grain Deal in Mosco ..

9 minutes ago
 US Waives Sanctions on Afghan Transactions Via Tra ..

US Waives Sanctions on Afghan Transactions Via Transkapitalbank Until January 18 ..

9 minutes ago
 Rangers arrest street criminals involved in over 3 ..

Rangers arrest street criminals involved in over 300 street crimes

17 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.