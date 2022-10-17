US Sanctions Financial Facilitators of Al-Shabab Terror Group - Treasury Dept.

The United States is sanctioning financial facilitators of the Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group (tied to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2022) The United States is sanctioning financial facilitators of the Somalia-based al-Shabab terror group (tied to al-Qaeda, banned in Russia), the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Monday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury designated a network of al-Shabab financial facilitators who hold leadership roles within al-Shabab and act as key interlocutors between the group and local companies in Somalia. This network has engaged in weapons procurement, financial facilitation, and recruitment activities for al-Shabab," the statement said.

The Treasury Department noted that the financial facilitators have also had direct contact with other previously designated al-Shabab representatives.

In addition, the US State Department has designated five al-Shabab leaders for their roles within the terror group, the statement said.

The Treasury Department is focused on disrupting al-Shabab's networks operating in Eastern Africa and will continue to take action against the illicit activities of the terror group and other al-Qaeda affiliates, the statement added.

Al-Shabab pledged allegiance to al-Qaeda in 2009 and became an affiliate in 2012, now generating around $100 million per year for the terrorist network, according to the statement.