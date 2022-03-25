US Sanctions Firms, Individuals in Russia, China, N. Korea for Alleged Arms Proliferation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States sanctioned six entities based in China, Russia, and North Korea for allegedly being involved in proliferation activities, the US Department of State said.

"The United States today announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and the DPRK and one entity in the People's Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The sanctions targeted Russian entities Ardis Group and PFK Profpodshipnik along with Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also included sanctions against N. Korean entity Second academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB) and individual Ri Sung Chol (aka Ri Su'ng-ch'o'l) for allegedly transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program, the release added. China's Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment was added for allegedly supplying Syria with equipment controlled by the Australia Group chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime, according to the release.