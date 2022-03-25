UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Firms, Individuals In Russia, China, N. Korea For Alleged Arms Proliferation

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2022 | 03:30 AM

US Sanctions Firms, Individuals in Russia, China, N. Korea for Alleged Arms Proliferation

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The United States sanctioned six entities based in China, Russia, and North Korea for allegedly being involved in proliferation activities, the US Department of State said.

"The United States today announced sanctions on five entities and individuals located in Russia and the DPRK and one entity in the People's Republic of China (PRC) for proliferation activities under the Iran, North Korea, and Syria Nonproliferation Act (INKSNA)," the State Department said in a press release on Thursday.

The sanctions targeted Russian entities Ardis Group and PFK Profpodshipnik along with Russian individual Igor Aleksandrovich Michurin.

It also included sanctions against N. Korean entity Second academy of Natural Science Foreign Affairs Bureau (SANS FAB) and individual Ri Sung Chol (aka Ri Su'ng-ch'o'l) for allegedly transferring sensitive items to North Korea's missile program, the release added. China's Zhengzhou Nanbei Instrument Equipment was added for allegedly supplying Syria with equipment controlled by the Australia Group chemical and biological weapons nonproliferation regime, according to the release.

Related Topics

Australia Syria Iran Russia China Zhengzhou United States North Korea

Recent Stories

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Im ..

UN Calls on States to Avoid Hurting People When Imposing Sanctions - Spokesperso ..

3 hours ago
 Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

Russia, Ukraine exchange prisoners

3 hours ago
 Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorist ..

Farrukh condemns infiltration attempt of terrorists in North Waziristan

3 hours ago
 EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid preven ..

EU drug watchdog approves AstraZeneca Covid prevention jab

3 hours ago
 President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani l ..

President, PM, FM of China felicitates Pakistani leadership on national day

3 hours ago
 Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situatio ..

Shoigu, Armenian Defense Minister Discuss Situation in Karabakh - Defense Minist ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>