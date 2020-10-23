US Sanctions Five Iranian Entities Over Election Meddling - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) The United States has sanctioned five Iranian entities for meddling in the US presidential election, the Treasury Department said in a press release.

"Today, the Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated five Iranian entities for attempting to influence elections in the United States," the release said on Thursday.

"The Iranian regime has targeted the United States' electoral process with brazen attempts to sow discord among the voting populace by spreading disinformation online and executing malign influence operations aimed at misleading US voters."