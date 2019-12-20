US Sanctions Five Malians for Supporting Violence, Disrupting Humanitarian Aid - Treasury

(@imziishan)

The United States has sanctioned five Malian individuals for prolonging violence and disrupting humanitarian work in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2019) The United States has sanctioned five Malian individuals for prolonging violence and disrupting humanitarian work in the country, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned five Malian individuals pursuant to Executive Order (EO) 13882," the Treasury said. "This action, the first pursuant to this EO, targets individuals threatening the peace, security, or stability of Mali, as well as an individual obstructing humanitarian assistance."

The Treasury listed the five Malian individuals as Houka Houka Ag Alhousseini, Mahri Sidi Amar Ben Daha, Mohamed Ould Mataly, Mohamed Ben Ahmed Mahri and Ahmed Ag Albachar.

Alhousseini is an active fighter with al Qaeda (banned in Russia) affiliate Jama'at Nasr al-Islam wal Muslimin, the Treasury said.

Ben Ahmed Mahri has funded terrorist organizations in the country through his drug trafficking network, which has also facilitated destabilization in the country with frequent clashes with rival drug traffickers in the region, the release said.

Ben Daha, Ould Mataly and Ag Albachar have disrupted peace efforts in the country through their influences in government or business, the release said.

The situation in Mali was destabilized in 2012 when the Tuareg militants seized vast territories in the northern part of the country. The conflict escalated even more over the activities of Islamists, forces loyal to former Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi as well as French interference.

The tensions have significantly de-escalated since then, however sporadic clashes are taking place so far.