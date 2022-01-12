US sanctions five North Koreans after missile launch

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, a day after Pyongyang carried out what it said was the launch of a hypersonic missile.

The Treasury Department said the five individuals being sanctioned were "responsible for procuring goods for (North Korea's) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs."