UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Five North Koreans After Missile Launch

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2022 | 10:33 PM

US sanctions five North Koreans after missile launch

The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, a day after Pyongyang carried out what it said was the launch of a hypersonic missile

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2022 ) :The United States imposed sanctions Wednesday on five North Koreans linked to the country's ballistic missile program, a day after Pyongyang carried out what it said was the launch of a hypersonic missile.

The Treasury Department said the five individuals being sanctioned were "responsible for procuring goods for (North Korea's) weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile-related programs."

Related Topics

Pyongyang United States North Korea

Recent Stories

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance ..

Red Crescent Says Will Deliver Medical Assistance to Kazakh Hospitals Next Week

18 seconds ago
 US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russia ..

US Imposes North Korea-Related Sanctions on Russian Company, 6 N. Koreans - Trea ..

20 seconds ago
 US Charges Texas Therapist With Distributing Dopin ..

US Charges Texas Therapist With Distributing Doping Drugs to 2020 Olympics Athle ..

22 seconds ago
 Govt. taking possible steps to ensure protection o ..

Govt. taking possible steps to ensure protection of human rights: SACM

23 seconds ago
 11 year old girl dies in gas explosion

11 year old girl dies in gas explosion

25 seconds ago
 Governor, CM meet to discuss development projects ..

Governor, CM meet to discuss development projects in Punjab

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.