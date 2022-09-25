US Sanctions for Referendums to Target Companies Outside Russia - Sullivan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2022) The White House will announce new sanctions against Russia in the coming days that will target companies outside Russia, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Sunday.

Sullivan told NBC that the sanctions were coordinated by G7 nations. They will target Russian "structures and companies" that supported what he called "sham referendums" in Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions.