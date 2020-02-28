UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Former Mexico Governor, Family Under Magnitsky Anti-Corruption Law - Pompeo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 11:05 PM

US Sanctions Former Mexico Governor, Family Under Magnitsky Anti-Corruption Law - Pompeo

The US government announced sanctions against a former governor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, his wife and two children for violating the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, according to a press release issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US government announced sanctions against a former governor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, his wife and two children for violating the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, according to a press release issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

"During his tenure as governor of Nayarit (2011-2017), Mr. [Roberto] Sandoval misappropriated state assets and received bribes from narcotics trafficking organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in exchange for information and protection," the release said.

Pompeo noted that Sandoval was sanctioned in May 2019, but the penalties were not made public until Friday.

US law authorizes the Secretary of State to either publicly or privately penalize current and former officials, along with the members of their immediate family.

In addition to Sandoval, the State Department publicly designating his spouse, Ana Lilia Lopez Torres; his daughter, Lidy Alejandra Sandoval Lopez; and his son, Pablo Roberto Sandoval Lopez. The family is prohibited from traveling to the United States.

The Magnitsky Act is named after Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky who died in a Moscow prison in 2009. The law authorizes imposing sanctions against corrupt current and former officials anywhere in the world.

Related Topics

World Governor Exchange Moscow Russia Died Wife United States May 2019 Family From Government Mike Pompeo

Recent Stories

Pakistan condoles over death of Turkish soldiers i ..

1 minute ago

FM Qureshi inaugurates Pakistan embassy's new buil ..

1 minute ago

Bulgaria Ready to Send 1,000 Troops to Turkish Bor ..

1 minute ago

Islamabad High Court asks SAPMs to meet parents of ..

1 minute ago

US Can Work With Russia, China on Iran - Special R ..

12 minutes ago

Iceland confirms first case of new coronavirus

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.