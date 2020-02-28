US Sanctions Former Mexico Governor, Family Under Magnitsky Anti-Corruption Law - Pompeo

The US government announced sanctions against a former governor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, his wife and two children for violating the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, according to a press release issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) The US government announced sanctions against a former governor of the Mexican state of Nayarit, his wife and two children for violating the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act, according to a press release issued by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

"During his tenure as governor of Nayarit (2011-2017), Mr. [Roberto] Sandoval misappropriated state assets and received bribes from narcotics trafficking organizations, including the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG), in exchange for information and protection," the release said.

Pompeo noted that Sandoval was sanctioned in May 2019, but the penalties were not made public until Friday.

US law authorizes the Secretary of State to either publicly or privately penalize current and former officials, along with the members of their immediate family.

In addition to Sandoval, the State Department publicly designating his spouse, Ana Lilia Lopez Torres; his daughter, Lidy Alejandra Sandoval Lopez; and his son, Pablo Roberto Sandoval Lopez. The family is prohibited from traveling to the United States.

The Magnitsky Act is named after Russian tax accountant Sergei Magnitsky who died in a Moscow prison in 2009. The law authorizes imposing sanctions against corrupt current and former officials anywhere in the world.