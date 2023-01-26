US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vice President for Corruption - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned former Paraguay President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno for corruption, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has sanctioned former Paraguay President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno for corruption, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (Cartes), the former president of Paraguay, and Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno (Velazquez), the current vice president, for their involvement in the rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions in Paraguay," the release said.

The Treasury Department said it has also sanctioned for entities owned and controlled by Cartes, including Tabacos USA Inc., Bebidas USA Inc., Dominicana Acquisition S.A. and Frigorifico Chajha S.A.E.

The Treasury Department also said Cartes and Velazquez both have ties to members of Hezbollah, which the US government had designated as a terrorist organization.