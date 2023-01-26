UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vice President For Corruption - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2023 | 09:20 PM

US Sanctions Former Paraguay President, Current Vice President for Corruption - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned former Paraguay President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno for corruption, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) The United States has sanctioned former Paraguay President Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara and current Vice President Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno for corruption, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned Horacio Manuel Cartes Jara (Cartes), the former president of Paraguay, and Hugo Adalberto Velazquez Moreno (Velazquez), the current vice president, for their involvement in the rampant corruption that undermines democratic institutions in Paraguay," the release said.

The Treasury Department said it has also sanctioned for entities owned and controlled by Cartes, including Tabacos USA Inc., Bebidas USA Inc., Dominicana Acquisition S.A. and Frigorifico Chajha S.A.E.

The Treasury Department also said Cartes and Velazquez both have ties to members of Hezbollah, which the US government had designated as a terrorist organization.

Related Topics

USA Terrorist Corruption Paraguay United States Government

Recent Stories

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Overs ..

US Government Auditors in Ukraine to Conduct Oversight of Aid This Week - State ..

2 minutes ago

UAE GBC explores stronger cooperation with Women’s Forum of Parliamentary Asse ..

11 minutes ago
 Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

Markets rise on better-than-expected US growth

7 minutes ago
 Strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG ..

Strict action against illegal housing schemes: DG MDA

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach at $ 9.45 billion

7 minutes ago
 Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid der ..

Vinicius effigy hung from bridge before Madrid derby

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.