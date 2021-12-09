US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Under Magnitsky Designations - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned a former Ukrainian government official and several other individuals from around the world using Global Magnitsky Designations, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

The Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head ofex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych's administration, along with several other individuals from Angola, El Salvador, Liberia and other countries to their Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

US law requires that sanctioned individuals' property and interests in the country be blocked and US citizens are prohibited from engaging in commercial activities with them.