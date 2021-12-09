UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Former Ukrainian Official, Others Under Magnitsky Designations - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 09:00 PM

The United States has sanctioned a former Ukrainian government official and several other individuals from around the world using Global Magnitsky Designations, the Treasury Department said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) The United States has sanctioned a former Ukrainian government official and several other individuals from around the world using Global Magnitsky Designations, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

The Treasury Department Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added Andriy Portnov, the former deputy head ofex-Ukraine President Viktor Yanukovych's administration, along with several other individuals from Angola, El Salvador, Liberia and other countries to their Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list.

US law requires that sanctioned individuals' property and interests in the country be blocked and US citizens are prohibited from engaging in commercial activities with them.

More Stories From World

