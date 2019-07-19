UrduPoint.com
US Sanctions Four Individuals With Ties To Venezuela's Counterintelligence Agency

Fri 19th July 2019 | 10:56 PM

The United States has imposed new sanctions on four individuals with ties to Venezuela's military counterintelligence agency, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The United States has imposed new sanctions on four individuals with ties to Venezuela's military counterintelligence agency, the Treasury Department said in a press release on Friday.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated four officials of the General Directorate of Military Counterintelligence (DGCIM)," the release said. "The four DGCIM officials targeted include: Division General Rafael Ramón Blanco Marrero, Colonel Hannover Esteban Guerrero Mijares, Major Alexander Enrique Granko Arteaga, and Colonel Rafael Antonio Franco Quintero."

The DGCIM, including the four individuals, have been accused of systemic human rights abuses and repressing dissent, the release said.

The Treasury sanctioned the DGCIM on July 11.

Venezuela has been suffering a humanitarian and political crisis that intensified in January when US-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido illegally declared himself the country's interim president after disputing President Nicolas Maduro's re-election.

The United States and 54 countries have recognized Guaido. However, Russia, China, Cuba, Bolivia, Turkey and a number of other countries have said they recognize Maduro as the only legitimate president of Venezuela.

Maduro has called Guaido a puppet of the United States and accused Washington of trying to orchestrate a coup to effect a change in government and take over Venezuela's natural resources.

