US Sanctions Have Minor Impact on Russia-China Ties - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2022) US sanctions on Russia and the threat of secondary sanctions on China have had a limited effect on the ties between Moscow and Beijing but the outlook for them is positive, the Kremlin spokesperson said.

"There are of course many complications.

Sanctions and the threat of secondary sanctions have had a negative impact. But their influence is rather limited because the general trend remains positive," Dmitry Peskov said in an interview aired Sunday on Rossiya 1 television channel.

Peskov said trade between the two regional powers grew steeply in recent months despite US calls on China to stop engaging with sanctioned Russian companies or lose access to the American market.