US Sanctions Head of Russia-Controlled Zaporizhzhia Region - Treasury

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th September, 2022) The United States designated the governor of the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia region Yevhen Balytskyi and the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration deputy chair Viktor Emelianenko, the US Treasury Department announced on Thursday.

"The following individuals have been added to OFAC's SDN List: BALYTSKYI, Yevhen Vitaliiovych...EMELIANENKO, Viktor," the Treasury said.

The Treasury also sanctioned other Zaporizhzhia regional officials that include Volodymyr Rogov, Mykyta Samoilenko, Andriy Siguta, and Anton Titskiy.