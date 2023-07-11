Open Menu

US Sanctions Head Of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency - Treasury

Muhammad Irfan Published July 11, 2023 | 07:42 PM

The US Treasury has sanctioned the head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency Aleksandar Vulin, according to a notice on the Office of Foreign Assets Control website on Tuesday

The former interior minister was appointed as Serbia's spy chief last December.

