WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2023) The US Treasury has sanctioned the head of Serbia's Security Intelligence Agency Aleksandar Vulin, according to a notice on the Office of Foreign Assets Control website on Tuesday.

The former interior minister was appointed as Serbia's spy chief last December.