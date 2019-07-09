(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) The United States imposed new sanctions against Lebanon 's Hezbollah, designating the group's internal security chief and two of the party's politicians, the US Department of the Treasury said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated key Hezbollah political and security figures leveraging their privileged positions to facilitate Hezbollah's malign agenda and do Iran's bidding" the statement said. "Specifically, OFAC designated Hezbollah Members of Parliament Amin Sherri and Muhammad Hasan Ra'd, and Hezbollah security official Wafiq Safa, for acting for or on behalf of Hezbollah."