UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Sanctions Houthi Military Leader Who Led Attacks Against Civilians - Treasury Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 01:50 AM

US Sanctions Houthi Military Leader Who Led Attacks Against Civilians - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is placing sanctions on Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, a senior military leader of the Houthi who orchestrated attacks that impacted Yemeni civilians, OFAC said on Thursday.

"Al-Ghamari is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13611 for having engaged in acts that directly or indirectly threaten the peace, security, or stability of Yemen," OFAC said.

Most notably, Al-Ghamari is responsible for leading the ongoing military offensive against the government-held Marib province, which humanitarians have described as contributing to a tipping point in the humanitarian crisis caused by the civil war in the country.

The executive order to which Al-Ghamari has been designated as sanctionable, EO 13611, was signed during the Obama administration in an effort to dissuade and punish those who propagate violence and instability in Yemen.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property that Al-Ghamari may have in the US are blocked, and he is prohibited from receiving funds, goods, services, or any other benefit from persons in the US unless otherwise stated by OFAC.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Yemen Marib May All From

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed visits development projects in Gh ..

3 hours ago

UAQ Department of Tourism and Antiquities restores ..

4 hours ago

ADDED announces 1,105 commercial and industrial ac ..

4 hours ago

MoD Undersecretary meets President of French Natio ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed visits Abu Dhabi Stem Cells Cent ..

6 hours ago

New standardisation, metrology legislation to driv ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.