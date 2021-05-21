US Sanctions Houthi Military Leader Who Led Attacks Against Civilians - Treasury Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) The US Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is placing sanctions on Muhammad Abd Al-Karim al-Ghamari, a senior military leader of the Houthi who orchestrated attacks that impacted Yemeni civilians, OFAC said on Thursday.

"Al-Ghamari is being designated pursuant to E.O. 13611 for having engaged in acts that directly or indirectly threaten the peace, security, or stability of Yemen," OFAC said.

Most notably, Al-Ghamari is responsible for leading the ongoing military offensive against the government-held Marib province, which humanitarians have described as contributing to a tipping point in the humanitarian crisis caused by the civil war in the country.

The executive order to which Al-Ghamari has been designated as sanctionable, EO 13611, was signed during the Obama administration in an effort to dissuade and punish those who propagate violence and instability in Yemen.

As a result of the sanctions, all property and interests in property that Al-Ghamari may have in the US are blocked, and he is prohibited from receiving funds, goods, services, or any other benefit from persons in the US unless otherwise stated by OFAC.