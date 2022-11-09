US Sanctions Individual, Entity Over Illegal Arms Purchases for Myanmar Army - Treasury

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2022) The US government has designated one individual and one entity for facilitating the purchase of weapons for Myanmar's military in violation of existing sanctions, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 14014 one individual and one entity that facilitate weapons purchases for Burma's (Myanmar's) military regime," the release said on Tuesday.

The Treasury Department designated Myanmar businessman Kyaw Min Oo and his company Sky Aviator Company Ltd.

For not only facilitating the purchase of weapons but also the maintenance of and upgrade of the country's military aircraft fleet, the release said.

All the property belonging to Kyaw Min Oo is now blocked and must be reported to the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, the release said.

"Any entities that are owned, directly or indirectly, 50 percent or more by one or more blocked persons are also blocked," the release added.