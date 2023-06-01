UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Individuals, Entity Linked To Iran's Alleged Assassination Plots - Treasury

Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2023 | 08:10 PM

The United States is designating five individuals and one entity for ties to alleged foreign assassination plots overseen by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Qods Force, the US Treasury Department said on Thursday

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating members and affiliates of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its external operations arm, the IRGC-Qods Force (IRGC-QF), who have participated in a series of terrorist plots including assassination plots targeting former United States government officials, dual US and Iranian nationals, and Iranian dissidents," the Treasury Department said in a statement.

The sanctions target two senior IRGC Intelligence Organization officials, three Iran- and Turkey-based individuals and one company affiliated with the IRGC-QF, the statement said.

The targeted individuals and entity were allegedly involved in plotting external, lethal operations against civilians, including journalists and activists, the statement added.

