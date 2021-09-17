WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2021) The US Treasury on Friday has added 13 Lebanese and Iranian nationals to its list of the Specially Designated Persons for their alleged links to Hezbollah and Qods force respectively.

Both Hezbollah and the IRGC Qods Force have been designated as terrorist organizations by the US government.

The sanctions require that all property of the individuals placed on the list be blocked and reported to the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control. They restrict individuals from sending or receiving any funds, goods, or services by, to, or for the benefit of any sanctioned person.