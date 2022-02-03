UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization For Supporting Terrorism - Treasury

Umer Jamshaid Published February 03, 2022 | 11:25 PM

US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization for Supporting Terrorism - Treasury

The US Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday that it has added the Indonesia-based charitable organization World Human Care on its sanctions list over their alleged financial support for the designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The US Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday that it has added the Indonesia-based charitable organization World Human Care on its sanctions list over their alleged financial support for the designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated World Human Care, a non-governmental organization established by the Indonesia-based designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia (MMI) to provide financial support for MMI extremists in Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid," the release said.

The Treasury Department said the World Human Care's activities were nothing more than a cover to raise funds for the benefit of terrorist elements in Syria linked to al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

In 2016, World Human Care transferred money to Syria for humanitarian needs but also for the purchase of weapons and in support of terrorist fighters in the country, the release said.

US law requires blocking of all properties and interests in property of the designated entity, which remain under US control. The sanctions regime also prohibits Americans citizens from having transactions with it, the release added.

MMI was established in 2000 and since then claimed responsibility for a May 2012 attack at a book presentation of Canadian author Irshad Manji in Indonesia. The organization was designated by the US government on June 12, 2017, for having committed or posing a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist World Syria Russia Indonesia Money May June 2017 2016 All From Government

Recent Stories

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian A ..

NATO Says Norwegian Fighters Intercepted Russian Aircraft on Wednesday

12 seconds ago
 Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After ..

Greece Rejects Turkey's Attempt to Lay Blame After 12 Migrants Die at Mutual Bor ..

14 seconds ago
 COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hy ..

COVID claims 2 more lives, 312 test positive in Hyderabad

15 seconds ago
 Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organiza ..

Council of EU Renews List of Individuals, Organizations Subject to Sanctions for ..

19 seconds ago
 Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exerci ..

Six US Senators Seek to End Future Military Exercises With China - Statement

4 minutes ago
 Minister reviews performance of LWMC

Minister reviews performance of LWMC

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>