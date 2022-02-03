US Sanctions Indonesia-Based Charity Organization for Supporting Terrorism - Treasury

The US Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday that it has added the Indonesia-based charitable organization World Human Care on its sanctions list over their alleged financial support for the designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The US Treasury Department said in a press release on Thursday that it has added the Indonesia-based charitable organization World Human Care on its sanctions list over their alleged financial support for the designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated World Human Care, a non-governmental organization established by the Indonesia-based designated terrorist group Majelis Mujahidin Indonesia (MMI) to provide financial support for MMI extremists in Syria under the guise of humanitarian aid," the release said.

The Treasury Department said the World Human Care's activities were nothing more than a cover to raise funds for the benefit of terrorist elements in Syria linked to al-Qaeda terror group (banned in Russia).

In 2016, World Human Care transferred money to Syria for humanitarian needs but also for the purchase of weapons and in support of terrorist fighters in the country, the release said.

US law requires blocking of all properties and interests in property of the designated entity, which remain under US control. The sanctions regime also prohibits Americans citizens from having transactions with it, the release added.

MMI was established in 2000 and since then claimed responsibility for a May 2012 attack at a book presentation of Canadian author Irshad Manji in Indonesia. The organization was designated by the US government on June 12, 2017, for having committed or posing a significant risk of committing acts of terrorism.