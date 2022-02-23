(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) The United States imposed sanctions on individuals who are part of an international network that is allegedly funding Yemen's Houthis, the Department of the Treasury said on Wednesday.

"Today, the US Department of the Treasury's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating members of an international network funding the Houthis' war against the Yemeni government and increasingly aggressive attacks threatening civilians and civilian infrastructure in neighboring states," the Treasury said in a press release.

The Treasury Department said that the network is led by the US-designated Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps-Qods Force and Houthi financier Sa'id al-Jamal. The network has transferred tens of millions of Dollars to Yemen through a complex international network of intermediaries in support of the Houthis' attacks, it added.