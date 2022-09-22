UrduPoint.com

US Sanctions Iran Morality Police, 7 Security Officials For Amini Death - Treasury

The United States has sanctioned Iran's Morality Police and seven senior security officials for the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in detention and the subsequent violence toward Iranians participating in protests against her death, the Treasury Department said in a release on Thursday

"Mahsa Amini was a courageous woman whose death in Morality Police custody was yet another act of brutality by the Iranian regime's security forces against its own people," Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in the release. "We condemn this unconscionable act in the strongest terms and call on the Iranian government to end its violence against women and its ongoing violent crackdown on free expression and assembly."

On September 14, the Law Enforcement Forces' (LEF) Morality Police arrested Amini for allegedly improperly wearing a hijab and sent her to a re-education class at police headquarters.

Amini was transferred to a hospital the same day in a coma and died two days later from internal injuries.

Eyewitnesses have said that Amini died due to injuries sustained while in Morality Police custody while the authorities attributed her death to a heart ailment that her family said she did not suffer from, according to reports.

The sanctioned security officials include Morality Police Chief Mohammad Rostami Cheshmeh Gachi; Morality Police Tehran Division Chief Haj Ahmad Mirzaei; Ministry of Intelligence and Security head Esmail Khatib; LEF Deputy Commander Qasem Rezaei; Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari province LEF Commander Manouchehr Amanollahi; Iranian Army ground forces Commander Kiyumars Heidari; and Basij Resistance Forces Deputy Commander Salar Abnoush.

